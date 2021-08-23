NCC Group (OTCMKTS:NCCGF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $4.50

Shares of NCC Group plc (OTCMKTS:NCCGF) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.50 and last traded at $4.50, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.50.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NCCGF. Canaccord Genuity upgraded NCC Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Investec cut NCC Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Berenberg Bank upgraded NCC Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut NCC Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.16.

NCC Group plc provides cyber security and risk mitigation services in the United Kingdom, North America, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Assurance and Software Resilience. The company provides cyber security services, such as penetration testing and security assessments, managed detection and response, vulnerability scanning, compliance and accreditations, risk management, products and cloud services, technology solutions, threat intelligence, specialist practices, and training.

