Neblio One Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.07 Million (NEBL)

Neblio (CURRENCY:NEBL) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. Neblio has a total market cap of $30.50 million and approximately $1.07 million worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Neblio has traded 10.5% higher against the US dollar. One Neblio coin can currently be purchased for $1.71 or 0.00003505 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.33 or 0.00051790 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.56 or 0.00027730 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002217 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00009542 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003016 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded 1,078.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Neblio Coin Profile

Neblio is a coin. Its genesis date was July 25th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 18,168,213 coins and its circulating supply is 17,795,104 coins. Neblio’s official website is nebl.io . The Reddit community for Neblio is /r/Neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Neblio’s official Twitter account is @NeblioTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Neblio Platform wants to provide fully open source APIs, tools, and services needed by business and enterprises to rapidly develop and deploy distributed applications. Replacing legacy database applications with truly scalable and reliable distributed applications through the development of familiar and easy to use API abstraction layers is the goal of the Neblio Platform. “

Neblio Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neblio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neblio should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Neblio using one of the exchanges listed above.

