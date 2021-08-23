Needham & Company LLC Initiates Coverage on N-able (NYSE:NABL)

Analysts at Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of N-able (NYSE:NABL) in a research note issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target points to a potential upside of 27.72% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on N-able in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NABL traded up $0.05 on Monday, hitting $13.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 686,079. N-able has a fifty-two week low of $11.66 and a fifty-two week high of $16.00.

N-Able Technologies International, Inc provides network monitoring and remote systems management software. The Company offer asset discovery, inventory management, monitoring, automation, antimalware, antispam, computer audit, antivirus, system back up and remote access solutions. N-Able is based in Wakefield, Massachusetts.

