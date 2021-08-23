Nel ASA (OTCMKTS:NLLSF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Nel ASA (OTCMKTS:NLLSF) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NLLSF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Nel ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Nel ASA in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nel ASA in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Nel ASA in a report on Friday. Finally, Panmure Gordon started coverage on Nel ASA in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

NLLSF opened at $1.50 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.00. Nel ASA has a twelve month low of $1.49 and a twelve month high of $4.20.

Nel ASA, a hydrogen company, delivers various solutions to produce, store, and distribute hydrogen from renewable energy in Norway, the United States, Denmark, and South Korea. It operates in two segments, Nel Hydrogen Fueling and Nel Hydrogen Electrolyser. The company produces H2Station hydrogen fueling stations that provide fuel cell electric vehicles with the fast fueling and long range as conventional vehicles, including cars, buses, trucks, forklifts, and other applications.

