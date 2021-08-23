Neptune Digital Assets Corp. (CVE:NDA) Director Purchases C$19,800.00 in Stock

Neptune Digital Assets Corp. (CVE:NDA) Director Dario Meli bought 33,000 shares of Neptune Digital Assets stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.60 per share, with a total value of C$19,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 323,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$193,800.

NDA remained flat at $C$0.63 on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 531,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,811,365. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.56. The company has a current ratio of 39.90, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The company has a market capitalization of C$78.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.09. Neptune Digital Assets Corp. has a 12-month low of C$0.25 and a 12-month high of C$2.22.

Separately, HC Wainwright set a C$1.00 price objective on Neptune Digital Assets and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th.

Neptune Digital Assets Corp. stakes various digital currencies and invests in blockchain technologies in Canada. It invests in Bitcoin mining, tokens, proof-of-stake cryptocurrencies, decentralized finance, and associated blockchain technologies. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

