Neptune Digital Assets Corp. (CVE:NDA) Director Purchases C$19,800.00 in Stock

Posted by on Aug 23rd, 2021

Neptune Digital Assets Corp. (CVE:NDA) Director Dario Meli bought 33,000 shares of Neptune Digital Assets stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.60 per share, with a total value of C$19,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 323,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$193,800.

NDA remained flat at $C$0.63 on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 531,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,811,365. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.56. The company has a current ratio of 39.90, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The company has a market capitalization of C$78.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.09. Neptune Digital Assets Corp. has a 12-month low of C$0.25 and a 12-month high of C$2.22.

Separately, HC Wainwright set a C$1.00 price objective on Neptune Digital Assets and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th.

Neptune Digital Assets Company Profile

Neptune Digital Assets Corp. stakes various digital currencies and invests in blockchain technologies in Canada. It invests in Bitcoin mining, tokens, proof-of-stake cryptocurrencies, decentralized finance, and associated blockchain technologies. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Read More: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Neptune Digital Assets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neptune Digital Assets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.