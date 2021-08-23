Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:NEPT) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSE:NTB) will report earnings per share of ($0.09) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Neptune Wellness Solutions’ earnings. Neptune Wellness Solutions posted earnings of ($0.15) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Neptune Wellness Solutions will report full year earnings of ($0.34) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.09) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Neptune Wellness Solutions.

Get Neptune Wellness Solutions alerts:

Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSE:NTB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $5.34 million during the quarter. Neptune Wellness Solutions had a negative net margin of 344.98% and a negative return on equity of 76.73%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Alliance Global Partners lowered their target price on Neptune Wellness Solutions from C$4.00 to C$1.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Desjardins lowered their target price on Neptune Wellness Solutions from C$1.10 to C$1.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Neptune Wellness Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ NEPT traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.66. The stock had a trading volume of 2,912,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,655,882. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.94. The stock has a market cap of $110.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 2.46. Neptune Wellness Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $0.55 and a fifty-two week high of $3.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 3.68.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Neptune Wellness Solutions during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new position in Neptune Wellness Solutions during the second quarter worth about $70,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Neptune Wellness Solutions during the first quarter worth about $79,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 230.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,564 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 51,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 981.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 139,978 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 127,029 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

About Neptune Wellness Solutions

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Neptune Wellness Solutions (NEPT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Neptune Wellness Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neptune Wellness Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.