NEST Protocol (NEST) Price Hits $0.0218 on Top Exchanges

NEST Protocol (CURRENCY:NEST) traded up 14.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. During the last week, NEST Protocol has traded 6.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. NEST Protocol has a total market cap of $43.81 million and $22.32 million worth of NEST Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NEST Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0218 or 0.00000044 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

NEST Protocol Profile

NEST is a coin. It launched on July 13th, 2020. NEST Protocol’s total supply is 9,978,035,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,005,474,261 coins. The official message board for NEST Protocol is medium.com/nest-consensus-labs . NEST Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BruceYang_NEST . The official website for NEST Protocol is nestprotocol.org

According to CryptoCompare, “NEST is a decentralized price oracle based on Ethereum. NEST DAPP is a decentralized smart contract interaction tool developed based on the NEST protocol. “

