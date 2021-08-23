Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Shares Sold by Horrell Capital Management Inc.

Horrell Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,373 shares during the period. Nestlé accounts for about 1.4% of Horrell Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Horrell Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Nestlé were worth $3,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NSRGY. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nestlé by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,514,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,685,000 after purchasing an additional 169,190 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Nestlé during the 1st quarter worth about $451,949,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nestlé by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,137,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,838,000 after purchasing an additional 3,435 shares during the last quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of Nestlé during the 2nd quarter worth about $101,335,000. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nestlé by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 690,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,019,000 after purchasing an additional 25,796 shares during the last quarter. 1.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nestlé alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on NSRGY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nestlé from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Nestlé from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Nestlé from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nestlé currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.00.

Shares of NSRGY stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $127.01. 162,216 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 366,451. Nestlé S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $104.50 and a fifty-two week high of $128.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $357.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $125.67.

Nestlé Profile

Nestlé SA is a nutrition, health and wellness company, which engages in the manufacture, supply and production of prepared dishes and cooking aids, milk-based products, pharmaceuticals and ophthalmic goods, baby foods and cereals. The company products portfolio includes powdered and liquid beverages, water, milk products and ice cream, nutrition and health science, prepared dishes and cooking aids, confectionery, and pet care.

See Also: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSRGY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY).

Receive News & Ratings for Nestlé Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nestlé and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.