Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Bought by AIA Group Ltd

AIA Group Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,846 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Netflix were worth $7,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NFLX. Polen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the 1st quarter worth about $1,224,241,000. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Netflix by 6.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,886,545 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $8,808,865,000 after buying an additional 998,090 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 27.2% during the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 3,827,433 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,996,619,000 after buying an additional 817,857 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in Netflix during the first quarter worth approximately $391,275,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Netflix by 14.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,024,334 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,099,334,000 after acquiring an additional 505,072 shares in the last quarter. 76.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NFLX. Edward Jones initiated coverage on Netflix in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Netflix in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $620.00 target price on the stock. KGI Securities started coverage on Netflix in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $586.00 to $643.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $560.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $610.23.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total transaction of $479,040.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 8,960 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.41, for a total transaction of $4,600,153.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $769,088.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NFLX stock traded up $6.76 on Monday, hitting $553.64. 81,745 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,128,475. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $458.60 and a 1-year high of $593.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $521.81. The firm has a market cap of $245.04 billion, a PE ratio of 56.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.19). Netflix had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.4 EPS for the current year.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

