NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) Stake Increased by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) by 33.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 419,013 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 104,440 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 1.06% of NETSTREIT worth $9,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of NETSTREIT by 1.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in NETSTREIT by 26.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in NETSTREIT during the first quarter valued at $36,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in NETSTREIT by 55.6% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in NETSTREIT by 85.9% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,191 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.44% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of NETSTREIT from $20.50 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of NETSTREIT from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of NETSTREIT in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of NETSTREIT from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NETSTREIT from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.64.

NTST stock opened at $26.04 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion and a P/E ratio of -2,604.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.81. NETSTREIT Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $16.63 and a fifty-two week high of $26.92. The company has a quick ratio of 13.09, a current ratio of 13.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.26). NETSTREIT had a return on equity of 0.10% and a net margin of 1.27%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NETSTREIT Corp. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. NETSTREIT’s payout ratio is currently 115.94%.

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

