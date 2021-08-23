Neutrino USD Market Capitalization Hits $470.64 Million (USDN)

Neutrino USD (CURRENCY:USDN) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. Neutrino USD has a market cap of $470.64 million and approximately $8.20 million worth of Neutrino USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Neutrino USD coin can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00002017 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Neutrino USD has traded down 0% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002024 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002510 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.80 or 0.00056235 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $65.12 or 0.00131745 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.97 or 0.00161774 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003694 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49,407.81 or 0.99951991 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $506.12 or 0.01023879 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,313.18 or 0.06702564 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neutrino USD Coin Profile

Neutrino USD was first traded on November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino USD’s total supply is 472,036,192 coins and its circulating supply is 472,035,611 coins. The official message board for Neutrino USD is medium.com/@neutrinoteam . Neutrino USD’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Neutrino USD’s official website is beta.neutrino.at

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic crypto-collateralized stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. “

Buying and Selling Neutrino USD

