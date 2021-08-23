New York State Common Retirement Fund Acquires 168,072 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 932,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 168,072 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.11% of Marvell Technology worth $54,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 77.1% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 36,646 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after acquiring an additional 15,950 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 8.1% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 362,282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,745,000 after acquiring an additional 27,258 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 19.0% during the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 7,228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in Marvell Technology by 23.2% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 2,714,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $132,967,000 after buying an additional 510,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Marvell Technology by 0.4% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,778,181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $234,035,000 after buying an additional 16,716 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.92, for a total value of $1,118,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total value of $535,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,908,100 over the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MRVL opened at $59.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $49.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -157.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.71. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.68 and a twelve month high of $62.71.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $832.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $803.02 million. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 5.25% and a negative net margin of 8.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.38%.

MRVL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $67.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Marvell Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.80.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

