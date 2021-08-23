New York State Common Retirement Fund Acquires 75,937 Shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 582,967 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 75,937 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.56% of Floor & Decor worth $61,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Floor & Decor by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Floor & Decor by 0.6% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,312,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management grew its stake in Floor & Decor by 1.9% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 10,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Floor & Decor by 382.0% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. grew its stake in Floor & Decor by 3.7% in the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 7,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. 89.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Norman Axelrod sold 35,000 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $4,025,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Lisa Laube sold 50,000 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total value of $6,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 294,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,957,792. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 179,873 shares of company stock valued at $21,236,722 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FND. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $107.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $133.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, lifted their target price on Floor & Decor from $107.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.53.

Floor & Decor stock opened at $117.75 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.38 and a fifty-two week high of $128.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $110.74. The stock has a market cap of $12.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.10, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.91.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.11. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 24.89%. The business had revenue of $860.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $850.09 million. Analysts expect that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

