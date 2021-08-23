New York State Common Retirement Fund Acquires New Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 148,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $52,496,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,868,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,659,701,000 after buying an additional 2,639,429 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter worth about $629,391,000. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 40,975.7% during the second quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,802,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798,012 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the second quarter worth about $220,348,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3,553.0% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 800,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $255,304,000 after purchasing an additional 778,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $367.73 on Monday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $260.11 and a 12 month high of $369.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $359.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.397 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

