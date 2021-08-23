New York State Common Retirement Fund Boosts Stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,679 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,865 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.19% of Arista Networks worth $53,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ANET. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 310,931 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,344,000 after buying an additional 8,544 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,803 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,261,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc now owns 98,332 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,560 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.55% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks stock opened at $369.86 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $369.70. The firm has a market cap of $28.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.33, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.15. Arista Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $192.96 and a fifty-two week high of $384.00.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $707.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.89 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 27.72% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 9.06 EPS for the current year.

In other Arista Networks news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 13,500 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.94, for a total value of $5,088,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 658 shares in the company, valued at $248,026.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.63, for a total transaction of $141,208.71. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,003 shares in the company, valued at $339,645.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 98,756 shares of company stock valued at $35,746,529. Corporate insiders own 22.01% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen increased their price objective on Arista Networks from $385.00 to $433.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Arista Networks from $424.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on Arista Networks from $370.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Arista Networks from $330.00 to $379.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, MKM Partners upped their target price on Arista Networks from $363.00 to $422.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $381.33.

Arista Networks Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

