New York State Common Retirement Fund Boosts Stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,679 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,865 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.19% of Arista Networks worth $53,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ANET. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 310,931 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,344,000 after buying an additional 8,544 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,803 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,261,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc now owns 98,332 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,560 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.55% of the company’s stock.
Arista Networks stock opened at $369.86 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $369.70. The firm has a market cap of $28.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.33, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.15. Arista Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $192.96 and a fifty-two week high of $384.00.
In other Arista Networks news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 13,500 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.94, for a total value of $5,088,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 658 shares in the company, valued at $248,026.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.63, for a total transaction of $141,208.71. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,003 shares in the company, valued at $339,645.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 98,756 shares of company stock valued at $35,746,529. Corporate insiders own 22.01% of the company’s stock.
Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen increased their price objective on Arista Networks from $385.00 to $433.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Arista Networks from $424.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on Arista Networks from $370.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Arista Networks from $330.00 to $379.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, MKM Partners upped their target price on Arista Networks from $363.00 to $422.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $381.33.
Arista Networks Profile
Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.
