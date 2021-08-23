New York State Common Retirement Fund Buys 41,936 Shares of Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 415,494 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,936 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.98% of Quidel worth $53,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Quidel by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Quidel by 166.7% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in Quidel by 535.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Quidel in the first quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Quidel in the first quarter worth $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.55% of the company’s stock.

QDEL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Quidel from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Quidel from $296.00 to $219.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Quidel from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of QDEL stock opened at $118.75 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 5.75, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of -0.04. Quidel Co. has a 1-year low of $103.31 and a 1-year high of $288.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $126.55.

Quidel Company Profile

Quidel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and market of rapid diagnostic testing solutions. Its portfolio includes rapid immunoassays, cardiac immunoassays, specialized diagnostic solutions and molecular diagnostic solutions. The firm products are directly sold to end users and distributors and for professional use in physician offices, hospitals, clinical laboratories, reference laboratories, urgent care clinics, universities, retail clinics, pharmacies and wellness screening centers.

