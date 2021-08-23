New York State Common Retirement Fund Decreases Holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 41.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 826,646 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 589,705 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.38% of DENTSPLY SIRONA worth $52,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in XRAY. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,007 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 651 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 8,729 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 4,837 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 15,767 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. 89.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Walter Petersohn sold 17,425 shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.40, for a total transaction of $1,174,445.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,222 shares in the company, valued at $3,721,962.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XRAY stock opened at $59.86 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $13.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.92. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.52 and a fifty-two week high of $69.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 9.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 117.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.58%.

Several brokerages have commented on XRAY. HC Wainwright cut their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet raised DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.00.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

