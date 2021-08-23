New York State Common Retirement Fund Decreases Stock Position in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 790,874 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,907 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.56% of Chegg worth $65,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chegg during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Chegg during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Chegg during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in Chegg during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Chegg by 400.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on CHGG. Zacks Investment Research raised Chegg from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Chegg in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Chegg in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Chegg from $124.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Chegg from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.83.

Shares of NYSE CHGG opened at $78.86 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $83.45. The company has a quick ratio of 18.64, a current ratio of 18.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Chegg, Inc. has a one year low of $62.84 and a one year high of $115.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -197.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.84.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. Chegg had a negative net margin of 5.75% and a positive return on equity of 12.35%. The company had revenue of $198.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chegg, Inc engages in the operations of learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

