New York State Common Retirement Fund Grows Position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 718,669 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.21% of State Street worth $59,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in State Street in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,776,000. Oak Associates Ltd. OH boosted its position in State Street by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH now owns 119,984 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,080,000 after buying an additional 12,414 shares during the period. Principal Street Partners LLC boosted its position in State Street by 180.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 166,614 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $13,997,000 after buying an additional 107,222 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in State Street by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 59,726 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,018,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in State Street by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,218,181 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $522,418,000 after buying an additional 1,575,482 shares during the period. 86.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of State Street in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group raised shares of State Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of State Street from $95.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of State Street from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of State Street from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.08.

In other news, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total value of $381,569.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 104,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,893,517.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE STT opened at $86.09 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $85.08. State Street Co. has a 1 year low of $56.63 and a 1 year high of $92.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.71, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. State Street had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This is a boost from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.04%.

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

