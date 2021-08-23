New York State Common Retirement Fund Grows Stake in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 261,546 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,152 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.14% of Ferrari worth $53,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Ferrari by 174.5% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ferrari in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Ferrari by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Ferrari by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ferrari in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.71% of the company’s stock.

RACE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $207.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, June 13th. Redburn Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Bank of America cut their target price on Ferrari from $287.00 to $281.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Ferrari to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “hold” rating and issued a $231.00 price target (down from $269.00) on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $231.78.

Shares of NYSE RACE opened at $214.12 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $210.32. Ferrari has a 52-week low of $176.03 and a 52-week high of $233.66.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Ferrari had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 43.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ferrari will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Ferrari NV is a holding company, which engages in the design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury sports cars. The firm’s models include the F12Berlinetta, 488GTB, 488 Spider, 458 Speciale, California T, the LaFerrari Hybrid, LaFerrari, and the FF four-wheel drive. It participates in car racing such as Formula One.

