New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $55.89 Million Stake in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its position in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,373 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 57,122 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.19% of EPAM Systems worth $55,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 58.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 92 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 126.8% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 93 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of EPAM Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in EPAM Systems by 78.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 214 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 83.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on EPAM shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on EPAM Systems from $510.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on EPAM Systems from $460.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $455.00 to $670.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on EPAM Systems from $521.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $567.00.

In other news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 643 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $608.00, for a total transaction of $390,944.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 11,744 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.02, for a total transaction of $5,696,074.88. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,331 shares of company stock valued at $15,769,314. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EPAM opened at $630.11 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.68 billion, a PE ratio of 92.80, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.36. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $301.67 and a 52 week high of $634.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $550.60.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.11. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 13.12%. The firm had revenue of $881.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $861.36 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Georgia, East Asia, Southeast Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

