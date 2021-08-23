New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $60.09 Million Stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) by 1,366.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 248,521 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 231,570 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.08% of Snowflake worth $60,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SNOW. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Snowflake by 100.0% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Snowflake in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its stake in Snowflake by 98.9% in the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders lifted its stake in Snowflake by 135.6% in the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Snowflake by 61.5% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. 55.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SNOW opened at $266.67 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $260.29. Snowflake Inc. has a twelve month low of $184.71 and a twelve month high of $429.00. The stock has a market cap of $78.96 billion and a PE ratio of -70.18.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.35. The business had revenue of $228.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.16 million. Equities analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 31,546 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.31, for a total transaction of $7,801,641.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,050,913.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.34, for a total value of $3,605,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 151,852 shares in the company, valued at $36,496,109.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 882,103 shares of company stock worth $225,494,350 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SNOW shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on Snowflake in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $264.63 target price on the stock. BTIG Research set a $264.62 target price on Snowflake and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Snowflake in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Snowflake from $280.00 to $235.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Snowflake from $312.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $279.74.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

