New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $62.49 Million Stock Holdings in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 136,077 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,777 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.10% of Roku worth $62,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Roku by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roku by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roku by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 812 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Roku by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 768 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roku by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ROKU opened at $351.20 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $407.07. The company has a current ratio of 4.58, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Roku, Inc. has a 1 year low of $145.60 and a 1 year high of $490.76. The company has a market cap of $46.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 214.15 and a beta of 1.78.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $645.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $618.35 million. Roku had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.35) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ROKU shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Roku from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. DA Davidson increased their target price on Roku from $560.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Macquarie upped their price target on shares of Roku from $400.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Stephens upgraded shares of Roku from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $400.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, decreased their price target on shares of Roku from $460.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Roku presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $448.16.

In other news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.02, for a total value of $28,241,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.03, for a total transaction of $37,402,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 430,743 shares of company stock valued at $169,856,139 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

