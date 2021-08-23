New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $65.60 Million Stock Position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 234,637 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,037 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.12% of DocuSign worth $65,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DOCU. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in DocuSign in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in DocuSign in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in DocuSign in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in DocuSign by 58.3% in the second quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 66.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other DocuSign news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.75, for a total value of $3,034,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 219,430 shares in the company, valued at $53,266,632.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 51,544 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.22, for a total transaction of $15,783,803.68. Following the sale, the executive now owns 193,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,140,574.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 134,044 shares of company stock worth $37,773,579 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on DOCU shares. upped their target price on DocuSign from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of DocuSign from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on DocuSign from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of DocuSign in a report on Friday, June 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. DocuSign has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.73.

Shares of DocuSign stock opened at $286.00 on Monday. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $179.49 and a 1 year high of $314.76. The company has a market capitalization of $55.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -264.81, a PEG ratio of 101.74 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $287.21.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.16. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 26.53% and a negative net margin of 12.54%. The business had revenue of $469.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

