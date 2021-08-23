New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $66.71 Million Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 336,943 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 46,312 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.15% of T. Rowe Price Group worth $66,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TROW. Capital Investment Counsel Inc raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 1.5% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 3,456 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.7% during the first quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,097 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.7% during the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,198 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.5% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,011 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cordatus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,889 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,868,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.59% of the company’s stock.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 23,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.16, for a total value of $4,500,579.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 156,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,077,651.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.74, for a total value of $1,370,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 597,574 shares in the company, valued at $116,969,134.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 41,424 shares of company stock worth $8,156,362. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TROW. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. boosted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Citigroup upped their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $208.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.50.

Shares of TROW stock opened at $215.47 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $48.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.17. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $121.58 and a twelve month high of $219.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $204.59.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.11. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 41.93% and a return on equity of 35.82%. As a group, equities analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.09%.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of company sponsored U.S. mutual funds, other sponsored pooled investment vehicles, sub advisory services, separate account management, recordkeeping, and related services to individuals, advisors, institutions, financial intermediaries, and retirement plan sponsors.

