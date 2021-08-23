New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $67.27 Million Stock Position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its position in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,015,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98,811 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.24% of Yum China worth $67,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Yum China by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Barings LLC now owns 208,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,328,000 after purchasing an additional 41,816 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Yum China by 4.3% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 150,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,907,000 after buying an additional 6,142 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in Yum China by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 2,208,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,745,000 after acquiring an additional 264,559 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Yum China by 225.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 49,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,937,000 after acquiring an additional 34,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Yum China by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 776,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,950,000 after acquiring an additional 12,549 shares during the last quarter. 74.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE YUMC opened at $59.17 on Monday. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.81 and a 12-month high of $69.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.65, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.13.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). Yum China had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Analysts anticipate that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.37%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on YUMC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Yum China from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Yum China from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Yum China in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.18.

In related news, insider Johnson Huang sold 6,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $418,572.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,196,348. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Yum China Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

