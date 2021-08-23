New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $74.31 Million Stock Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 342,664 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 31,200 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.20% of Motorola Solutions worth $74,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in Motorola Solutions by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 396 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 463 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 710 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,544 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RiverFront Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 1,284 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MSI. Citigroup raised their price target on Motorola Solutions from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Northcoast Research raised their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $215.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective (up from $230.00) on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, raised their target price on Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.64.

Shares of MSI stock opened at $240.00 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $221.91. The firm has a market cap of $40.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.75. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $149.81 and a one year high of $240.02.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.35. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 271.44% and a net margin of 14.64%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP John P. Molloy sold 6,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.53, for a total transaction of $1,259,521.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $211,775.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

