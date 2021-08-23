New York State Common Retirement Fund Purchases 2,908 Shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 679,629 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,908 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.40% of Catalent worth $73,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CTLT. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Catalent by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,731,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,318,000 after purchasing an additional 206,788 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Catalent by 688.8% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 123,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,994,000 after acquiring an additional 107,743 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its position in shares of Catalent by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 14,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Catalent by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 10,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after buying an additional 1,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Catalent by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 35,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,744,000 after buying an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Catalent from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Catalent presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.33.

Shares of Catalent stock opened at $123.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $114.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.42. Catalent, Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.65 and a 12-month high of $127.68.

In other Catalent news, CAO Ricky Hopson sold 360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.05, for a total value of $40,698.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Steven L. Fasman sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.86, for a total transaction of $494,370.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,357 shares of company stock worth $2,393,138. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Catalent Company Profile

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

