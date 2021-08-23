New York State Common Retirement Fund Raises Position in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) by 58.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,804,690 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 667,747 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.30% of Trip.com Group worth $63,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Trip.com Group by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,223,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,374,000 after acquiring an additional 12,946 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new position in shares of Trip.com Group in the second quarter worth $110,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in Trip.com Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $961,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Trip.com Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $148,000. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. boosted its position in Trip.com Group by 139.0% during the 2nd quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 2,464,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,375,000 after buying an additional 1,433,129 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Trip.com Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Trip.com Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Trip.com Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.07.

TCOM stock opened at $26.29 on Monday. Trip.com Group Limited has a 1-year low of $23.61 and a 1-year high of $45.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.76 billion, a PE ratio of 27.39 and a beta of 1.26.

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. It acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, including flight delay insurance, air accident insurance, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

