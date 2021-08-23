New York State Common Retirement Fund Raises Stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 356,447 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after buying an additional 64,320 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.15% of Pioneer Natural Resources worth $57,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PXD. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $643,852,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,943,582 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $3,008,620,000 after buying an additional 2,712,096 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $167,725,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 280.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,362,099 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $216,328,000 after buying an additional 1,004,473 shares during the period. Finally, Tesco Pension Investment Ltd acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $157,192,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PXD opened at $141.32 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $152.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.92. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $76.58 and a 52-week high of $175.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 3.49%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s revenue was up 298.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.32) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 12.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $1.51 dividend. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 136.59%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PXD shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $204.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $156.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating and issued a $167.00 target price (down from $188.00) on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.38.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 31 million barrels of oil, 17 million barrels of NGLs, and 88 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

