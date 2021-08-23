New York State Common Retirement Fund Raises Stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 458,087 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,687 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.22% of Zimmer Biomet worth $73,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBH. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,926,199 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,349,866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530,505 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Zimmer Biomet by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,958,072 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,434,009,000 after buying an additional 107,255 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in Zimmer Biomet by 90.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,526,888 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $564,584,000 after buying an additional 1,674,113 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in Zimmer Biomet by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,507,810 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $561,530,000 after buying an additional 24,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Zimmer Biomet by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,475,403 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $554,824,000 after buying an additional 84,737 shares during the last quarter. 85.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ZBH shares. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays started coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $174.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Zimmer Biomet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.57.

ZBH stock opened at $145.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market cap of $30.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.33. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.15 and a 12-month high of $180.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $156.67.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 11.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 25th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.93%.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

Featured Article: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH).

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.