New York State Common Retirement Fund Raises Stock Position in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 529,130 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,063 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.91% of BlackLine worth $58,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of BlackLine by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,130,651 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,372,000 after purchasing an additional 361,839 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in BlackLine in the 1st quarter valued at $8,130,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in BlackLine by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,393,927 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $151,102,000 after acquiring an additional 15,604 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in BlackLine by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 944 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in BlackLine by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 2,117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BL opened at $106.41 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $111.98. BlackLine, Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.45 and a 1 year high of $154.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.21 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 4.96 and a quick ratio of 4.96.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $102.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.99 million. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 23.25% and a negative return on equity of 2.89%. As a group, equities analysts predict that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BlackLine news, insider Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.25, for a total transaction of $1,022,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 161,183 shares in the company, valued at $16,480,961.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Partin sold 5,000 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.79, for a total transaction of $518,950.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 102,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,647,193.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 96,977 shares of company stock valued at $10,545,175. 10.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BL shares. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of BlackLine from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BlackLine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. TheStreet raised shares of BlackLine from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of BlackLine from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BlackLine presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.30.

BlackLine Profile

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

