New York State Common Retirement Fund Raises Stock Position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 283,675 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 8,772 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.22% of Etsy worth $58,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Etsy by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in shares of Etsy by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 21,115 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,346,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Etsy by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 17,926 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,616,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Sage Capital Advisors llc increased its holdings in shares of Etsy by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 21,072 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,250,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Etsy by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,132 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Etsy alerts:

In other news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 908 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $181,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 990 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.40, for a total value of $194,436.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 37,400 shares of company stock valued at $7,455,878. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. dropped their price objective on shares of Etsy from $260.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Etsy in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Etsy from $260.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Roth Capital cut shares of Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Etsy from $234.00 to $221.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.50.

NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $199.27 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $25.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 6.61 and a current ratio of 6.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $189.92. Etsy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.06 and a 12-month high of $251.86.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. Etsy had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 73.54%. The company had revenue of $528.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY).

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.