New York State Common Retirement Fund Reduces Holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 416,657 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,849 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.15% of Aptiv worth $65,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of APTV. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Aptiv by 39.0% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 260 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Aptiv by 237.8% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 250 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Aptiv by 200.0% in the first quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Aptiv in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Aptiv by 79.2% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aptiv stock opened at $154.65 on Monday. Aptiv PLC has a 52-week low of $82.12 and a 52-week high of $170.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 2.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 6.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.10) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.41, for a total transaction of $917,700.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP William T. Presley sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.61, for a total transaction of $638,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,146 shares in the company, valued at $6,248,093.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,660 shares of company stock worth $2,470,867. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Aptiv from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Aptiv from $164.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Aptiv from $171.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Aptiv from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.94.

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

