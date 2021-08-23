New York State Common Retirement Fund Reduces Stock Position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 15.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 416,210 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 78,861 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.13% of TE Connectivity worth $56,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 70.5% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 620,870 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $80,161,000 after purchasing an additional 256,706 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 18.9% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 222,879 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,776,000 after buying an additional 35,430 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 3.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,579,399 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $589,336,000 after purchasing an additional 147,196 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 459.2% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 226,683 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,267,000 after purchasing an additional 186,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 946.5% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 671,648 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $86,716,000 after acquiring an additional 607,468 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

TEL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.08.

Shares of TEL opened at $148.06 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.58. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $90.88 and a fifty-two week high of $153.48. The stock has a market cap of $48.56 billion, a PE ratio of 29.15, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.21. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, June 11th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the electronics maker to buy up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other TE Connectivity news, SVP Eric Resch sold 23,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total transaction of $3,250,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,794,968. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Phelan acquired 231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $150.25 per share, for a total transaction of $34,707.75. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 34,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,131,187.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 133,040 shares of company stock worth $19,321,241 in the last 90 days. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TE Connectivity Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

See Also: Economic Bubble

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.