New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 109,636 Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 569,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 109,636 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.55% of Western Alliance Bancorporation worth $52,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the first quarter worth $53,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the first quarter worth $52,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 124.8% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the first quarter worth $135,000. 75.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Robert P. Latta sold 2,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.76, for a total value of $234,436.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,662.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bryan K. Segedi acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $100.65 per share, with a total value of $100,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,327 shares in the company, valued at $838,112.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WAL opened at $95.09 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $95.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 52 week low of $30.34 and a 52 week high of $109.84. The company has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 1.68.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.15. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 47.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. This is a boost from Western Alliance Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.78%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on WAL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Western Alliance Bancorporation presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.15.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial; Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses in delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

