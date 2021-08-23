New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 15,034 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 168,380 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 15,034 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.45% of Teledyne Technologies worth $70,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,859 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $9,694,000 after purchasing an additional 4,011 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 30.4% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 3,129 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ increased its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 1.2% in the first quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 86,536 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,796,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 1.4% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 24,039 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $9,944,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 1.6% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,263 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $7,968,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

Teledyne Technologies stock opened at $450.46 on Monday. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 12 month low of $301.76 and a 12 month high of $462.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $437.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.99 billion, a PE ratio of 46.58, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.13.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $1.67. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 10.77%. Sell-side analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 15.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TDY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $480.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $504.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $466.67.

About Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications; and electronic test and measurement equipment.

Featured Article: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.