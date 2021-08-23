New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 1,939 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 217,841 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,939 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.11% of IQVIA worth $52,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in IQVIA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in IQVIA in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in IQVIA in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in IQVIA in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. 80.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on IQV. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $204.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $273.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $235.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.53.

NYSE:IQV opened at $254.70 on Monday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $146.00 and a one year high of $259.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $247.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical research company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.06. IQVIA had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 23.95%. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. IQVIA’s revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current year.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

