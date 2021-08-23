New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 3,739 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 350,161 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,739 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.15% of PPG Industries worth $59,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 5,161 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. grew its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 1,499 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 982 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,835 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 546 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.79% of the company’s stock.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna raised shares of PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $195.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $163.36 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.08.

PPG stock opened at $161.12 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.62. The stock has a market cap of $38.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.95. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.95 and a 12 month high of $182.97.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.25). PPG Industries had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 9.71%. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. This is an increase from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.40%.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

Featured Article: Overweight

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.