New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 866,206 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 47.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 964,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 866,206 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.14% of Aflac worth $51,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aflac during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Aflac in the first quarter worth $26,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Aflac in the second quarter worth $27,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Aflac in the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aflac in the second quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 63.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Aflac alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AFL shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Aflac from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. upped their price target on Aflac from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Truist Securities upped their price target on Aflac from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group began coverage on Aflac in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Aflac from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.83.

In other Aflac news, Director Karole Lloyd acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.21 per share, with a total value of $55,210.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,044,702.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 12,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.58, for a total value of $660,319.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,268,416.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 14,424 shares of company stock worth $780,635 over the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:AFL opened at $56.36 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $37.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.01. Aflac Incorporated has a 1 year low of $33.37 and a 1 year high of $57.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.32. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 25.23%. On average, analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Aflac’s payout ratio is currently 26.61%.

Aflac Profile

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

Featured Story: What are Bollinger Bands?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL).

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.