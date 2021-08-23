New York State Common Retirement Fund Trims Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 504,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,268 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.17% of Discover Financial Services worth $59,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Interstate Bank bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $304,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 6.6% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the first quarter valued at about $234,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the first quarter valued at about $300,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 0.4% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 44,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,216,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

In related news, CAO Shifra Kolsky sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.11, for a total value of $101,688.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $458,867.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary K. Bush sold 3,824 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.21, for a total value of $471,155.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,575,224.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,624 shares of company stock worth $2,477,843. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $154.00 price objective (up previously from $150.00) on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. raised Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, July 9th. raised Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.41.

Shares of DFS stock opened at $127.26 on Monday. Discover Financial Services has a 1 year low of $48.92 and a 1 year high of $135.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $123.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.14, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.83.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $1.87. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 46.03% and a net margin of 36.50%. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.20) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 16.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, July 21st that permits the company to repurchase $2.40 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This is an increase from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 55.56%.

Discover Financial Services Profile

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

Read More: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.