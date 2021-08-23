New York State Common Retirement Fund Trims Position in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its position in shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 780,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,953 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.25% of StoneCo worth $52,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STNE. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in StoneCo during the first quarter valued at $366,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in StoneCo during the first quarter valued at about $411,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in StoneCo by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 25,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in StoneCo during the first quarter valued at about $821,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in StoneCo by 52.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STNE stock opened at $50.08 on Monday. StoneCo Ltd. has a 1 year low of $46.60 and a 1 year high of $95.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.49 and a beta of 2.29.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.44. StoneCo had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 24.13%. The business had revenue of $867.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $985.00 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

STNE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on StoneCo from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. New Street Research initiated coverage on StoneCo in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Finally, dropped their price objective on StoneCo from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.10.

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. The firm offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.

