New York State Common Retirement Fund Trims Stock Position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its position in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 215,841 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 26,397 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.15% of ResMed worth $53,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of ResMed by 82.1% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,826 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,399,000 after buying an additional 12,548 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ResMed by 183.0% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 31,486 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,109,000 after buying an additional 20,359 shares during the period. PGGM Investments lifted its stake in shares of ResMed by 90.0% during the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 26,468 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,135,000 after buying an additional 12,537 shares during the period. Ossiam lifted its stake in shares of ResMed by 124.0% during the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 13,066 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,535,000 after buying an additional 7,233 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of ResMed by 15.8% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 108,296 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,871,000 after buying an additional 14,750 shares during the period. 65.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ResMed stock opened at $285.69 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $257.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.73. ResMed Inc. has a 1 year low of $165.72 and a 1 year high of $287.88. The company has a market cap of $41.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.30.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $876.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $781.10 million. ResMed had a net margin of 14.84% and a return on equity of 28.03%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a boost from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.52%.

RMD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of ResMed from $223.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of ResMed in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. lowered shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Bank of America lowered shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $216.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, CLSA raised shares of ResMed from a “sell” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $248.67.

In related news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total transaction of $307,809.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.05, for a total transaction of $695,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 38,374 shares of company stock worth $9,710,247. 1.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ResMed, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, distribution, and marketing of medical equipment and software solutions. It operates through the Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service segments. The Sleep and Respiratory Care segment engages in the sleep and respiratory disorders sector of the medical device industry.

