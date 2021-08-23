Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its position in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,763,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105,363 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.65% of Newell Brands worth $75,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new position in Newell Brands during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Newell Brands by 344.2% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 445.8% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NWL opened at $24.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.93. Newell Brands Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.67 and a 12-month high of $30.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.33.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. Newell Brands had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 24.76%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. Newell Brands’s revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.40%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NWL. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Newell Brands in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Truist increased their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Newell Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.30.

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances and Cookware; Commercial Solutions, Home Solutions; Learning and Development; and Outdoor and Recreation. The Appliances and Cookware segment designs, manufactures, sources, markets and distributes a diverse line of household products.

