News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS) Holdings Cut by Yacktman Asset Management LP

Yacktman Asset Management LP lessened its holdings in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 550,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,885 shares during the period. Yacktman Asset Management LP owned 0.09% of News worth $13,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CQS US LLC acquired a new position in shares of News during the first quarter valued at approximately $24,773,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of News by 74.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,003,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,998,000 after acquiring an additional 857,762 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in shares of News by 27.9% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 2,999,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,373,000 after acquiring an additional 653,532 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of News during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,923,000. Finally, Metropolis Capital Ltd increased its stake in shares of News by 63.2% during the second quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 1,045,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,462,000 after acquiring an additional 404,813 shares during the period. 11.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

News stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $21.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 608,549. News Co. has a twelve month low of $12.68 and a twelve month high of $26.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.88 billion, a PE ratio of 38.38 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.62.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th.

News Corp. engages in the creation and distribution of media, news, education, and information services. It operates through the following segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The News and Information Services segment consists of Dow Jones, News Corp Australia, News UK, the New York Post, and News America Marketing.

