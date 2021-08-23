Newton (NEW) Trading 3.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Newton (CURRENCY:NEW) traded up 6.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. Over the last week, Newton has traded down 3.3% against the dollar. One Newton coin can now be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Newton has a market capitalization of $13.60 million and $6.08 million worth of Newton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002017 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002508 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.85 or 0.00056162 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $65.51 or 0.00132112 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.05 or 0.00161430 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00003704 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49,530.31 or 0.99889336 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $504.60 or 0.01017651 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,306.07 or 0.06667453 BTC.

About Newton

Newton’s launch date was October 11th, 2018. Newton’s total supply is 98,823,661,261 coins and its circulating supply is 20,571,994,592 coins. Newton’s official Twitter account is @newton_project . The official website for Newton is www.newtonproject.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Newton is an infrastructure for the community economy, and its technical framework includes the application layer, the protocol layer, and the foundational technology layer. Newton provides complete governance, collaboration, incentives and other support for establishing a community economy. Newton’s human-machine nodes are self-driven and automatically motivated, thereby forming a business model in which everyone contributes and everyone benefits. “

