NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.58.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of NexGen Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of NexGen Energy from C$6.00 to C$6.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NexGen Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Shares of NXE stock opened at $3.72 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 40.43, a current ratio of 40.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.13. NexGen Energy has a 12 month low of $1.58 and a 12 month high of $5.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.27 and a beta of 2.10.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXE. L1 Capital Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in NexGen Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,595,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in NexGen Energy by 1,260.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,122,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,902,000 after purchasing an additional 3,819,322 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in NexGen Energy by 27,310.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,261,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,841,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250,000 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in NexGen Energy by 68.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,416,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,729,000 after purchasing an additional 3,016,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in NexGen Energy by 164.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,511,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,807,033 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

NexGen Energy Company Profile

NexGen Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium properties. Its uranium project portfolio includes Arrow, South Arrow, Harpoon, Rook I, IsoEnergy, and SW1 property. The company was founded by Leigh B. Curyer on March 8, 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

