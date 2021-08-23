NEXT.coin (NEXT) Reaches Market Cap of $1.22 Million

NEXT.coin (CURRENCY:NEXT) traded up 23.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. NEXT.coin has a total market cap of $1.22 million and approximately $77,002.00 worth of NEXT.coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NEXT.coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000337 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, NEXT.coin has traded up 14.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,254.94 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $671.12 or 0.01362546 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.10 or 0.00341288 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.88 or 0.00158124 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 25.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001794 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001253 BTC.

Alitas (ALT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00004646 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002025 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 23.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.68 or 0.00019662 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002187 BTC.

NEXT.coin Profile

NEXT is a PoS/PoW coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2017. NEXT.coin’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. The official website for NEXT.coin is next.exchange . The official message board for NEXT.coin is medium.com/nextexchange . NEXT.coin’s official Twitter account is @NextExchange

According to CryptoCompare, “Next.exchange token (NEXT) is an ERC-20 compliant token built on the Ethereum blockchain. NEXT will benefit the token holders by giving them early access to ICO listings, consultations and access to a referral program on the Next.exchange, a stock exchange committed to offering alternative financing and non-banking asset management. “

NEXT.coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT.coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEXT.coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NEXT.coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

