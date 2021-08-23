NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) Shares Gap Up to $3.13

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.13, but opened at $3.34. NexTier Oilfield Solutions shares last traded at $3.35, with a volume of 4,336 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have commented on NEX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.98.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.33. The firm has a market cap of $711.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 3.38.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19). NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative net margin of 27.68% and a negative return on equity of 47.57%. The business had revenue of $292.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.53) earnings per share. NexTier Oilfield Solutions’s revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 1,241.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 226,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 209,487 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 23.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,866,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,885,000 after purchasing an additional 348,740 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 138,675.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 44,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 44,376 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 78.4% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 63,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 27,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 0.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,078,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,335,000 after acquiring an additional 85,345 shares during the last quarter. 77.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions, Incis an oilfield service company. It offers completion solutions, hydraulic fracturing, wire line, pump down, coiled tubing, cementing, rig services, special services, and fluids management services. The company operates through the following segments: Completion Services, Well Construction and Intervention Services and Well Support Services.

