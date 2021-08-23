NextPlay Technologies (NASDAQ:NXTP) vs. Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR) Head-To-Head Contrast

Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR) and NextPlay Technologies (NASDAQ:NXTP) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Tuniu and NextPlay Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tuniu 0 0 0 0 N/A NextPlay Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00

NextPlay Technologies has a consensus target price of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 59.57%. Given NextPlay Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe NextPlay Technologies is more favorable than Tuniu.

Profitability

This table compares Tuniu and NextPlay Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tuniu -327.33% -60.74% -28.89% NextPlay Technologies -42,526.13% -135.92% -74.76%

Volatility & Risk

Tuniu has a beta of 2.48, suggesting that its stock price is 148% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NextPlay Technologies has a beta of 2.52, suggesting that its stock price is 152% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Tuniu and NextPlay Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tuniu $69.01 million 2.91 -$200.45 million N/A N/A NextPlay Technologies $50,000.00 3,274.96 -$16.51 million N/A N/A

NextPlay Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Tuniu.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

13.2% of Tuniu shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.9% of NextPlay Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 76.1% of Tuniu shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 27.2% of NextPlay Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Tuniu beats NextPlay Technologies on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Tuniu Company Profile

Tuniu Corp. is an online leisure travel company, which engages in the provision of travel-related services in China. The company offers packaged tours, including organized tours and self guided tours, and also travel-related services for leisure travelers. Its product portfolio consists of organized tours, self-guided tours, and tickets for various domestic and overseas tourist attractions. Tuniu was founded by Dunde Yu and Hai Feng Yan in June 2008 and is headquartered in Nanjing, China.

NextPlay Technologies Company Profile

Monaker Group, Inc. is a technology-driven travel company, which is focused on delivering innovation to alternative lodging rentals. It offers products and services related to its online marketplace of travel and related logistics including destination tours / activities, accommodation rental listings, hotel listings, air and car rental. The firm operates through the following business segments: NextTrip and Maupintour; and Longroot Thailand. The NextTrip and Maupintour segment has various products and services related to its technology solutions platforms related to travel marketplaces. The Longroot Thailand segment operates ICO Portal Platform where applicable investors are able to sign up and invest in available ICOs, and issuers can issue tokens and list information related to their offerings. Monaker Group was founded by William R. Kerby on December 29, 2005 and is headquartered in Sunrise, FL.

